BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a fresh eight-month high, tracking rising global markets, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said a continuation of easy monetary policy would be key to cutting U.S. unemployment.
The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.91 percent higher, with flagship carrier LAN Airlines gaining 1.22 percent and diversified retailer Cencosud climbing 1.78 percent.
* Rush Enterprises, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Primero mining says unionized employees at co's san dimas mine in mexico initiated strike action,resulting in complete stoppage of mining and milling activities at site (adds dropped words)