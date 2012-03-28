(Updates share price, adds CEO comments)

March 28 Shares of Annie's Inc BNNY.N soared 72 percent in afternoon trading on Wednesday following their market debut, as investors banked on the growth of the natural foods category.

Shares of the Berkeley, California-based company, known for its organic food products, reached as high as $33.53 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company opened trading at $31.11 after pricing shares above the expected range at $19. It sold 5 million shares, raising $95 million.

Annie's had upped its expected range earlier this week to between $16 and $18 apiece from $14 to $16.

Demand for Annie's shares far outstripped supply, according to an underwriter.

Annie's, known for its bunny mascot and products like macaroni and cheese and snack crackers, is available in over 25,000 retail locations across North America.

"We’re in a good space," said Annie's CEO John Foraker in an interview. "Natural and organic is a mainstream movement -- it's not a niche."

In 2011, Annie's revenue grew 23 percent to $117.6 million. Profit increased to $20.2 million from $6.0 million the year before.

Annie's and wireless communications company Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA.N) are two of nine offerings to hit the public markets this week. Yet to come are high profile IPOs including mobile advertising company Millennial Media, industrial parts maker Rexnord Corp (RXN.N) and e-commerce company Cafe Press.

J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters on the offering.

