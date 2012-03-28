By Soyoung Kim and Andrea Shalal-Esa
NEW YORK, March 28 Hawker Beechcraft Inc, the
aircraft manufacturer owned by Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) private
equity arm and Onex Corp OCX.TO, is preparing to file for
bankruptcy protection in the next several weeks, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Hawker, which was bought in 2007 for $3.3 billion by the
private equity firms, is negotiating a prearranged bankruptcy
with its largest lenders, which include Centerbridge Partners,
Angelo Gordon and Capital Research & Management, the sources
said.
Hawker and Onex declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and the
lenders were not immediately available for comment.
Centerbridge is the biggest lender, holding as much as half
of Hawker's term loans, the sources said.
These lenders would also likely provide debtor-in-possession
(DIP) financing to allow Hawker to continue to operate in
bankruptcy, the sources said. One of the sources said the DIP
financing is currently expected to be less than $500 million,
but cautioned that the number has not been finalized and could
change.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Andrea Shalal-Esa, additional
reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
((soyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6033))
Keywords: HAWKERBEECHCRAFT/
