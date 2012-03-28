* Brazil had considered tax cut to balance higher royalty

* Lack of tax cut could hurt Brazil mine plans-industry

By Leonardo Goy and Ana Flor

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 Brazil has dropped plans to compensate mining companies for a doubling of royalties under planned changes to the mining code, a high-level government source helping draft the legislation told Reuters.

The government had previously said it planned to lower other taxes on miners to offset an expected doubling of the average royalty to 4 percent from 2 percent.

No reason was given for the change.

Brazil is the second largest exporter of iron ore and a major producer of nickel and bauxite and rising producer of copper and gold.

While higher royalties might cut profits, companies sought lower taxes to reduce costs. Miners say that compensation is key to keep Brazil competitive with other mining countries.

Unlike royalties, which are charged after output begins, taxes can hurt mining development because they often kick in before production starts or profits are made. Mines normally require large and lengthy investments before they begin output and generate revenue.

The change of plans in the upcoming mining code could spark the ire of mining company executives.

"We don't want to see surprises," Tito Martins, chief financial officer of Rio de Janeiro-based Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's No. 2 mining company and biggest iron ore producer, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"What would be a surprise is if the authorities don't understand that a mining business needs a long term to become mature," Martins said in an interview during the Reuters Global Mining and Metals Summit.

Major Brazilian mining companies include Brazil's Vale, Paranapanema (PMAM3.SA), MMX Mineracao (MMXM3.SA), MPX Energia MPXE3.SA, CSN (CSNA3.SA) and the Votorantim Group [VOTOR.UL].

Foreign mining companies operating in Brazil include BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Anglo American AA.L, Norsk Hydro NYH.OL, and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and AngloGold Ashanti AU_pa.N. The government source, who asked not to be named because he does not have permission to reveal details of the changes, said the new code and royalty, known as the CFEM, will not increase the price of commodities "only cause a small reduction in profits, which are immense."

Mining companies will also gain from lower bureaucratic costs in a country that is a major producer of bauxite and growing producer of nickel and copper, the source said.

"The calculation of the CFEM will be simplified and companies will have fewer administrative costs," the source said.

A bill containing the proposed new code is expected to be delivered to Congress in about a month, the source said.

The government has already missed a self-imposed deadline to deliver the bill in February.

(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi in Rio de Janeiro and Carole Vaporean in New York. Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

((leonardo.goy@thomsonreuters.com)(55 61 3426-7026)(Reuters Messaging: leonardo.goy.thomsonreuters@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL MINING/TAXES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.