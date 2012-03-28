BRIEF-Nova Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Nova reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.47 percent lower, as investors took profits after a recently rally brought the local index to fresh eight-month highs and as disappointing U.S. data weighed on sentiment.
Among decliners, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.56 percent, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap shed 1.42 percent and regional energy holding company Enersis decreased 1.93 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Source exploration provides update on private placement financings
* Tmx group limited reports results for the full year and fourth quarter 2016