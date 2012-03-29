* Credit line to allocate more funds for holding stocks

* Aim is to pace sales, avoid sell off and price dips

* Recent price drop could slow rebalancing of coffee market

By Peter Murphy

BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil plans to ratchet up the amount of credit it offers coffee producers to stock beans and defer sales, the agriculture ministry's top coffee official said, a measure aimed at preventing further dramatic falls in prices ahead of the large upcoming harvest.

Moving to shore up prices which hit a 17-month low last week, the government will allocate about half the main credit line to coffee growers specifically for the purpose of tiding them over financially when they defer sales, up from about a quarter of the budget set aside for this in 2011.

Coffee prices have fallen more than 40 percent since soaring above $3 per lb in May 2011, when concern about supply tightness and heavy fund buying sent the market soaring.

Heavy speculative selling and expectations of a large Brazilian crop have since hit prices hard, even as supplies remain tight, stocks are critically low and consumption is still on the rise.

The drop in prices has made growers nervous and the government concerned about the domestic indutry's profitability.

"We want the producer to hang on and wait for a better price," the ministry's Director for Coffee in the world's top producer, Edilson Alcantara, said. "We want to control this flow. The government will stimulate the producer to pace the sales of the product."

Under the proposal, the main government-subsidized credit line for coffee growers, Funcafe, would prioritize loans for stockpiling over those for harvesting costs and maintenance, he said.

Funcafe's budget and end-uses will be decided at a meeting of several ministries in April.

Brazil is just about six weeks away from the start of a larger 'on year' harvest, the higher output year in a two-year cycle that sees production rise and fall from one year to the next.

The government's estimate for the crop is for 49 million to 52.3 million 60-kg bags, up from 48.1 million in the last on-year crop in 2010/11. Private analysts and exporters work with higher numbers. Table of forecasts: [ID:nL2E8EEDS0]

U.S.-based industry players told Reuters they expected the proposed credit boost to have relatively little price impact. The benchmark May arabica futures contract KCK2 on ICE hit a 17-month low at $1.7445 per lb last week.

"It will give the producer a little opportunity to hold onto their coffee, (but) I don't see it changing the price of the coffee a lot," said Bruno Tavares, director of sales for Mountain Coffee Corporation in Plantation, Florida. Mountain Coffee sources its beans in Brazil.

He said other factors such as the global economy, the size of the crop and its quality would remain the key determinants.

Another U.S. importer said the effects of the credit line could also be overridden by producer panic selling if futures prices continue their slide which analysts say has flown in the face of bullish fundamentals.

PRICE PUZZLE

The Funcafe credit line is distributed through retail banks to producers at subsidized interest rates and is usually repaid in one lump sum at the end of the harvest when the producer has sold his crop.

The Funcafe budget for the 2011/12 crop was 2.3 billion reais ($1.25 billion). Alcantara did not offer a figure for the budget for the coming season but the national coffee producers' council has requested 2.4 billion reais be made available.

If that sum is approved, allocating half of it to stocking of coffee would equate to the value of about 3 million bags of high-quality arabica, which is now changing hands for about 400 reais. Growers are also able to take out regular private loans from banks for the same purpose.

Alcantara was concerned about the recent influence of investment funds in the market whose huge short position reached the highest level since the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission made the data available in 2006.

These bets that coffee futures prices would fall had been driving the market lower despite its "precarious" supply and demand balance.

He said this could worsen the imbalance in the coffee supply by killing the price incentive that growers have had until recently to invest more in their farms.

"If the price isn't appealing for the producer, he won't take care of his plantation and there will be a shortage of coffee. The producer is hit hard by this manipulation," he said referring to the fund-driven slide in prices.

Brazil has intervened much more aggressively in the coffee market in the past when prices were lower, filling upcountry warehouses to the roof with stocks it bought up then later trickled to the market once it had aged and lost value.

Enthused by a near doubling of prices in 2010 which persisted for much of the following year, Brazil's coffee growers have been fertilizing and spraying more and taking better care of their fields, cooperatives say.

At the same time, importers have been turning to Brazil for better quality arabicas with Colombia stumbling from one disappointing harvest to the next in the last few years, largely due to bad weather. That reinforced Alcantara's view that the supply situation would remain tight for some time.

"You have the lowest ever world stocks. Even if Brazil produces a very big harvest, Colombia and Vietnam have production problems so overall there won't be a big increase in production," Alcantara said.

($1 = 1.8344 Brazilian reals)

(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

