TORONTO, March 29 Research In Motion began a fresh round of senior staff layoffs on Thursday, a Canadian newspaper reported citing a source close to the company.

RIM's shares were halted in after-market trade pending news just minutes before the smartphone company is expected to report its fourth quarter results.

The Globe and Mail report said sales and marketing staff, the target of an earlier round of layoffs, had been affected again. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto)