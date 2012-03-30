NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. copper futures on Friday ended the first quarter of 2012 up 11 percent as receding euro zone worries and signs of improving U.S. economic conditions offset concerns about softer Chinese demand.

The key May COMEX contract settled Friday at $3.8250 per lb, up from a 2011 closing price at $3.4475. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)