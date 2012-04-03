Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.85 percent weaker, pressured by profit-taking in banking and consumption-related shares following the index's 11.8 percent gain in the first quarter of the year.
The IPSA was pressured by falls of shares in bank Santander Chile, which lost 1.77 percent, shares in bank Banco de Chile, which fell 1.38 percent and shares in brewer CCU , which shed 4.05 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta.)
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.