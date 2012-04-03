Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.85 percent weaker, pressured by profit-taking in banking and consumption-related shares following the index's 11.8 percent gain in the first quarter of the year.

The IPSA was pressured by falls of shares in bank Santander Chile, which lost 1.77 percent, shares in bank Banco de Chile, which fell 1.38 percent and shares in brewer CCU , which shed 4.05 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta.)