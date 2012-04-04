Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended down, falling with global stocks after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes dented hopes for more economic stimulus and a Spanish debt auction drew weak results.

The IPSA fell a preliminary 0.44 percent, pressured by shares in bottler Andina, which fell 2.86 percent, and shares in retailer Cencosud, which fell 1.33 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)