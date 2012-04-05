Argentina's top energy official will meet executives from
Brazil's Petrobras on Monday in a bid to reach a deal over the
company's investments in Neuquen province, which revoked a
Petrobras concession this week, the state news agency Telam
reported on Thursday.
Authorities in Neuquen rescinded concessions on three fields
on Tuesday, citing insufficient investment, affecting Petrobras,
Techint Group's Tecpetrol and Argenta Argentina.
A day later, Petrobras said it had met its
investment commitments and was open to talks following the
withdrawal of the company's Veta Escondida concession.
Telam said Planning Minister Julio De Vido would meet with
Petrobras and Neuquen government officials "to find common
viewpoints and a negotiated way forward within a framework of
maximizing investment."
Argentina's biggest energy firm YPF, controlled by
Spain's Repsol, is bearing the brunt of government
pressure for energy companies to boost production. Six provinces
have already stripped YPF of concessions on the grounds of slack
investment, but most have been in marginal areas.
(Reporting By Helen Popper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)