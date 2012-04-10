WASHINGTON, April 10 The International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday it was staying in close touch with
Egyptian authorities as they work out a budget and round up
political support that would make an IMF financing package
possible.
"A financial arrangement to support Egypt's economic program
will be presented to the IMF Executive Board once this work is
completed and external financing from bilateral donors and other
international institutions is confirmed," the IMF said in a
statement.
An IMF mission was in Cairo from March 25 until Tuesday
discussing details of an IMF-backed economic program. Egypt has
sought a $3.2 billion financing arrangement from the IMF,
following political turmoil that has heightened balance of
payments pressures.
Earlier this month, the IMF said there would have to be
broad political support from all political parties in the
country before loan talks could be concluded, and it reiterated
that point on Tuesday.
The IMF statement did indicate progress was being made.
"There was a shared understanding on the need to address
short-term challenges facing the economy and to promote reforms
that can help achieve higher and more inclusive growth going
forward," the IMF said.
Any deal would need the backing of the Muslim Brotherhood's
Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), which has nearly half the seats
in parliament.
