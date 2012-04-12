BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) rose 1.14 percent in opening trade in Buenos Aires on Thursday despite investor fears that the government will intervene in the company.

YPF's stock price has been hit by media reports saying the government is poised to take control of the company, which is majority owned by Spain's Repsol (REP.MC). Some local media say President Cristina Fernandez will make an announcement Thursday on expropriating it or buying a controlling stake. [ID:nL2E8FAD95]

The company's shares were trading at 115.8 pesos at 1454 GMT because the impact of news tied to a government intervention has already been accounted for by sharp declines in the company's share price in recent months, said Jorge Alberti, an analyst at Buenos Aires brokerage ElAccionista.

"The price shows the uncertainty. Traders are expecting a government announcement and speculate that it will be a mixed

(public-private) company," Alberti said.

Several provincial governments stripped YPF of some of its key production licenses over recent weeks, citing insufficient investment. YPF was privatized in 1992 after 70 years as a state company.

Repsol, which holds a 57 percent stake in the company, has been gradually reducing its holdings in YPF as it frees capital to invest in other emerging markets such as Brazil. Argentina's Eskenazi family holds 25.5 percent.

The renationalization speculation and months of official measures against the company have caused its market value to shrink by about a third so far this year.

