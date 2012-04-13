Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index is sliding 0.63 percent in afternoon trade to an intraday one-month low after top trade partner China posted below forecast growth data for the first quarter.

The IPSA has been steadily falling, in what a local trader called "an expected and healthy correction," since the index closed at an 8-1/2 month high on the first trading day of April.

Commodities-related companies were among the biggest decliners, with steel and iron ore producer CAP falling 1.25 percent and pulp and paper producer CMPC losing 1.43 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay)