April 13 Spot gold fell almost 1.5 percent on Friday afternoon in New York, building on its earlier losses as a wave of liquidation hit precious metals, traders said.

Gold was down 1.41 percent at 1,651.36 per oz at 2.12 p.m. EDT (1812 GMT) and heading for its largest one-day fall in over a week. (Reporting By Josephine Mason)