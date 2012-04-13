Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended 0.49 percent lower, at a one-month low, as disappointing first quarter growth data in top trade partner China pulled down overseas equities markets.

The IPSA has been on a downward trend, in what a local trader called "an expected and healthy correction," since the index closed at an 8-1/2 month high on the first trading day of April.

Commodities-related companies were among the biggest decliners, as pulp and paper producer CMPC lost 0.74 percent and specialty chemical and fertilizer producer SQM shed a similar 0.74 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)