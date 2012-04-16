* Sees Q1 profit about $1.50/shr v Wall St view $1.29

April 16 Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS.N) raised its first-quarter earnings estimate as a result of stronger demand and pricing.

The news sent its stock up over 3 percent to $53.73 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"It's a good sign for the steel industry," said analyst Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research in New York, who added that demand for steel is picking up as the economy improves.

Another analyst who did not want to be quoted before putting out a research note for clients said since Reliance has little exposure to the improving auto industry, the brighter outlook shows demand is coming also from other industrial sectors.

Los Angeles-based Reliance said on Monday it expects to report earnings of about $1.50 per share, up from its previous estimate of $1.15 to $1.25. Wall Street analysts have expected $1.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer David Hannah said the update reflects "new expectations.

"Demand was somewhat stronger than we had anticipated and a stronger pricing environment allowed us to modestly improve our gross profit margins from the 2011 fourth quarter levels," he said.

In the fourth quarter, Reliance, which purchases metal from manufacturers and processes it for specific customer needs, earned 91 cents per share and in the 2011 first quarter the profit was $1.23 per share.

The company will announce its first-quarter results on April 26.

