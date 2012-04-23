* Two top shareholders will switch and back Janus on CEO pay

* Denver asset manager got just 40 pct backing for pay in 2011

* After 2011 vote, CEO Weil took 70 pct pay cut

* Top proxy research firms still recommend 'no' vote

By Ross Kerber

April 23 Janus Capital Group (JNS.N) Chief Executive Richard Weil, who took a drubbing from shareholders for his $20.3 million 2010 pay package, has won back support from several of his firm's biggest investors after taking a 70 percent pay cut the next year.

Ahead of an April 26 advisory "say on pay" contest for shareholders at Janus' annual meeting, major investors at T. Rowe Price Group (TROW.O) and Gabelli Funds said they are backing management. N ei ther voted in favor of the pay package last year, when only 40 percent of shareholders approved.

With a proxy season under way in which institutional investors are looking more skeptically than ever at lavish rewards for top executives, a comeback win for Denver-based Janus could provide a blueprint for how companies can respond to critical shareholder votes.

Stung by last year's defeat, the asset manager's brought Weil's compensation down to $6.1 million in 2011 and put new restrictions around how much leaders could make in the future.

That was enough to win over some shareholders.

"I think Dick Weil and the board are making the necessary changes, aligning (compensation) with profitability," said Eric Veiel, who manages the T. Rowe Price Financial Services Fund. Funds at T. Rowe Price Group will vote in favor of management on pay this year after voting against last year, he said. The firm had about 10.8 million Janus shares as of December 31.

Gabelli Funds, another top shareholder, last year abstained from voting on pay at Janus. Some governance experts view abstentions like a Wall Street analyst's "hold" recommendation as a watered down critical vote.

This year, the firm will support Janus management on pay, director of proxy voting George Maldonado said.

"They basically listened to shareholders, and that's the whole point of these advisory votes," Maldonado said. Funds and other entities affiliated with Gabelli's parent Gamco Investors (GBL.N) co n trol about 8 million Janus shares, he said.

Janus' largest shareholder, Ariel Investments, said it plans to back management on pay this year just like last year. Other big investors declined to comment, including BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Vanguard Group. But a labor union study released last week found both asset managers rarely voted against pay plans in 2011. [ID:nL2E8FJB0I]

Weil will have another chance to make the company's case to investors when Janus reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Shareholders won the right to vote on executive pay at most public companies under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. In 2011, 41 companies in the Russell 3000 index failed to get a majority in favor of their pay, including Janus, and roughly another 160 got less than 70 percent support.

That set off a scramble among many firms to bring pay policies into line with the expectations of big investors, and made for a tough start to this year's proxy season. Best-known is the case of Citigroup Inc (C.N), which suffered an embarrassing defeat on an April 17 advisory vote on pay like CEO Vikram Pandit's $15 million for 2011. [ID:nL2E8FJFYW]

Citi might take a lesson from other companies that came back from a defeat on pay last year to win majorities this spring. Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) brought in a new CEO, Meg Whitman, who received just a symbolic $1-per-year base salary. Another, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK.N), moved to declassify its board so all directors face an annual vote, among other changes.

At Janus, to avoid a second setback, the board put in place a new plan that along with the pay cut reduced severance benefits for Weil and capped his pay at $10 million a year. Also, it addressed criticism that Weil had received for a $10 million signing bonus he got upon joining Janus in 2010.

The bonus, Janus stated in this year's proxy filing , was needed to convince Weil "to leave a significantly larger annual compensation opportunity at his former employer (Pimco) than what Janus could offer." [ID:nL2E8E1H4N]

The question now is whether the changes will be enough for Janus shareholders. Two big proxy advisers firms, the ISS unit of MSCI Inc (MSCI.N) and Glass, Lewis still recommended votes "against" the revamped compensation. In an April 11 report ISS flagged a lack of specifics how Weil's 2011 bonus was set and wide discretion for payouts. Together such factors "may not bode well for shareholders," ISS wrote.

Criticism from the advisers is not a kiss of death, however.

Pay consulting firm Semler Brossy tracked 12 companies that through April 18 received negative ISS recommendations on pay and had filed comments to shareholders and the SEC in response. Only two failed to get a majority of votes. Others won majorities, albeit with narrower margins, such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI.N)

Weil and Janus board members including Chairman Steven Scheid would not comment before the annual meeting, a spokeswoman said.

If Janus wins, it could reflect some factors outside of Weil's control. The global rally in stock markets in the first quarter bolstered Janus's assets under management. And with its emphasis on equities, Janus' share price has beaten many asset managers in 2012, rising 28 percent through April 20 compared with a 15 percent gain for a peer index. .DJUSAG

In a recent presentation to shareholders, Janus reminded them of their self-interest. On the pay vote, the company wrote, "A 'no' vote damages our company's reputation, hurts the value of the firm and does not reflect the steps we have taken to align compensation with performance and control expenses."

(Editing by Aaron Pressman and Leslie Gevirtz)

