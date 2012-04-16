Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended slightly lower, as
companies with operations in Argentina fell after Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans to seize control of
leading energy company YPF, which is controlled by
Spain's Repsol.
Losses were muted as U.S. markets rose after upbeat retail
sales in March, and the IPSA closed down 0.18 percent .
Among companies with operations in Argentina, diversified
retailer Cencosud lost 0.86 percent and flagship
carrier LAN Airlines shed 1.2 percent.
"There's a reaction as more risk has been assigned to
Argentina following the government's announcement," said Rodrigo
Andaur of FIT Research.
Helping to level out the IPSA, heavily weighted fuel and
forestry conglomerate Copec increased 3.11 percent and
pulp and paper producer CMPC rose 2.10 percent.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)