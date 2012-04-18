UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
April 18 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates.
In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill sale calendar at. *Issue has been priced
AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT APRIL: *Fannie Mae 3-yr Benchmark notes $4 bln April 16/April 17 April 19
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA April 26/NA NA
MAY: FHLB Global notes NA May 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 9/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA May 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 24/NA NA
JUNE: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA June 5/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA June 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 21/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA June 28/NA NA
JULY: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 2/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA July 11/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA July 17/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 26/NA NA
AUGUST: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 1/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 14/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA August 21/NA NA
SEPTEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA September 4/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 13/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA September 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 27/NA NA
OCTOBER: FHLB Global notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 10/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 16/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 25/NA NA
NOVEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA November 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 29/NA NA
DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 12/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.