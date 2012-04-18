BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday finalized long-awaited rules that will dictate which companies will be deemed swap dealers, a tag that will subject them to costly capital, margin and business conduct requirements.
The Securities and Exchange Commission voted to adopt the rules in a 5-0 vote. The rules are a main provision in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which gave the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission broad new authority to regulate the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.
The swap dealer rule is a joint rule with the CFTC, which is also slated to finalize the rules on Wednesday. S EC Chairman Mary Schapiro said the final rule aims to only capture the companies that truly deal in derivatives, sparing mutual funds and pension funds from the new regulations. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.