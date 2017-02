SANTIAGO, April 19 Luvata has been buying copper on the spot market in Asia this year at premiums below long-term benchmark levels, Bob Kickham, senior vice president sourcing, told Reuters in an interview.

Sales in China have fallen 14 percent year to date compared with the same period last year, he said on the sidelines of the CESCO copper conference. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Gary Hill)