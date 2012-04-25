* Fertilizer demand 'increased sharply' in fiscal Q4

April 25 Mosaic Co (MOS.N) said it now expects fertilizer sales to be at the top end of a previously announced forecast, news that sent the company's stock up more than 5 percent.

In the past month demand for fertilizer has "increased sharply," the company said in a statement on Wednesday, driven by a strong early North American spring season and rising shipments to South America.

Mosaic had previously forecast fiscal fourth quarter potash sales of 1.7 million to 2.2 million tonnes, and phosphate sales of 2.3 million to 2.7 million tonnes.

Given the strong demand, Mosaic said sales will now be at "the upper end of the guidance ranges."

The updated forecast comes after Mosaic warned in March that farmers were waiting until the last minute to buy fertilizer because of high prices.

Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said at the time he expected farmers to eventually bulk up on fertilizer -- it's crucial for plant growth -- and was "confident" of a strong April and May. [ID:nL2E8QS0VV]

Wednesday's news shows that despite high prices, farmers bit the bullet and bought fertilizer in droves during the past four weeks.

Potash and phosphate -- Mosaic's two main products -- are the second- and third-most important fertilizers that farmers apply, after nitrogen.

The updated forecast validates the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate for 2012 to see the largest U.S. corn crop in 75 years. [ID:nL2E8EU73F]

After actual seeds in the ground, fertilizer application is the most-potent indicator planting will be strong.

Shares of the Minnesota-based company rose 5.3 percent to $53.13 in morning trading after the announcement. The stock has traded between $44.86 and $77.08 in the past 52 weeks.

The company's fiscal year ends June 30.

Shares of rivals also rose after the news, with CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) up 3.3 percent and Potash Corp (POT.N) up 3.7 percent in morning trading.

