By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N), the world's third-largest commercial aircraft maker, is likely to post a drop in first-quarter profit from a year ago as a heavier tax burden offsets a strong mix of deliveries.

Embraer's first-quarter net income is expected to fall 24 percent from a year earlier to 79 million reais ($42 million), according to the average estimate of four analysts in a Reuters survey. The company reports results after markets close on Thursday.

Without the help of a currency-related tax credit that boosted profit last year, Embraer's bottom line probably receded even as it stepped up deliveries of commercial and executive aircraft to 34 jets, compared with 28 a year before.

Increased deliveries of higher-end E-190 and E-195 regional jets helped offset a weak market for the company's entry-level private jets, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Nicolai Sebrell.

As a result, Embraer's net revenue is expected to rise 14 percent from a year earlier to about 1.2 billion reais, its best first quarter since 2008.

Still, some analysts warn that strong deliveries mask evidence of sluggish demand in the global market for regional jets. Embraer booked new orders for commercial planes at about half the rate it delivered them in the first quarter, drawing down its pipeline of future revenue.

Embraer's order backlog, a gauge of its ability to weather industry downturns, fell to $14.7 billion in March, slipping below $15 billion for the first time since 2006. [ID:nL2E8FH1W9]

SHARES AT MAX ALTITUDE?

The weak commercial sales performance raised the possibility that it could slow production this year, Goldman Sachs Group analyst Noah Poponak warned last week. He cut Embraer shares from a list of recommended shares, saying they may have little room to gain. [ID:nL2E8FK4CB]

"The stock is up 40 percent year-to-date ... despite the order pace in its key market - regional jets - showing meaningful deceleration," Poponak said in a note to clients.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, is expected to be little changed compared to a year earlier, making up a smaller share of total revenue.

EBITDA as portion of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, likely slipped to 12.8 percent from 14.8 percent a year earlier, when a greater mix of services revenue boosted margins. The company's EBITDA margin in the quarter should still run comfortably above its forecast of 11.5 percent to 12.5 percent for the year.

Following are the average estimates of four analysts polled by Reuters, expressed in reais unless otherwise noted:

Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin Net Income Q1 2012 (E) 1.205 bln 154 mln 12.8 pct 79 mln Q1 2011 1.056 bln 156 mln 14.8 pct 105 mln pct chg y/y +14.1 pct -1.4 pct -24.4 pct

($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reals)

(Additional reporting by Carolina Marcondes; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

