European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
NEW YORK, April 26 Strong technical momentum drove COMEX copper futures through the 100- and 200-day moving averages Thursday morning, lifting the price to its highest level in more than two weeks.
COMEX July futures crossed both the 100-day moving average, at around $3.72 per lb, and 200-day near $3.76 to touch a session peak at $3.7780, the highest level since April 10. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
TORONTO, Feb 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest public-listed copper miner, said on Friday it will need to cut staff and development spending in Indonesia if the government there continues to delay export approval of its copper concentrates.
* Region was hit by drought last year, now invasive pest (Updates with South African confirmation)