NEW YORK, April 26 Strong technical momentum drove COMEX copper futures through the 100- and 200-day moving averages Thursday morning, lifting the price to its highest level in more than two weeks.

COMEX July futures crossed both the 100-day moving average, at around $3.72 per lb, and 200-day near $3.76 to touch a session peak at $3.7780, the highest level since April 10. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)