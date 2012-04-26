Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a slight 0.15 percent lower in a thin trading session, despite rising U.S. markets, as investors sold sh ares in local electric utilities to cash in on their recent price increases.

Within the sector, the nation's largest power generator Endesa shed 1.55 percent, its parent company Enersis lost 1.06 percent and electricity producer E-CL declined 1.75 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Anthony Esposito)