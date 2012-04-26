LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a slight 0.15 percent lower in a thin trading session, despite rising U.S. markets, as investors sold sh ares in local electric utilities to cash in on their recent price increases.
Within the sector, the nation's largest power generator Endesa shed 1.55 percent, its parent company Enersis lost 1.06 percent and electricity producer E-CL declined 1.75 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Anthony Esposito)
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage: