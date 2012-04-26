* Director Salgado losses support, hands in resignation
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, April 26 NYSE Euronext
director Ricardo Salgado resigned from the exchange operator's
board on Thursday after failing to win enough shareholder votes
for reelection due to his absenteeism in the previous year.
Salgado, vice chairman and president of the executive
committee of Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest
bank, missed more than three-quarters of NYSE's board meetings
in 2011, which revolved around the company's attempted $7.4
billion merger with Deutsche Boerse.
NYSE Chairman Jan-Michiel Hessels said that Salgado was
always involved in the decisions around the merger, but was
unable to attend meetings as he was responsible for navigating
Banco Espirito Santo through the European debt crisis, and was
engaged in high-level political discussions related to the
crisis.
"On behalf of our Board of Directors and the management
team, it is with sincere regret that we accept Ricardo Salgado's
resignation," Hessels said in a statement.
He added that Salgado would assist NYSE Euronext in a search
for his replacement, and that the replacement would be from the
Portuguese market.
"I would like to personally thank the members of the board,
the management team and our shareholders for their support,"
Salgado said.
Shareholders voted in favor of reelecting the other 15
directors on the NYSE board, which includes NYSE chief
executive, Duncan Niederauer.
COMPENSATION PLAN CHAFES, BUT PASSES
Niederauer's new compensation plan, which now includes a
performance-based incentive worth up to $6 million a year, was
also supported by a majority of shareholders, as part of the Big
Board parent's overall executive compensation plan.
NYSE said the exact number of votes cast for the pay package
would not be known until Friday, but it acknowledged that
certain proxy firms had recommended voting against the proposal.
One shareholder at the meeting blasted what he called
generous bonuses and salaries awarded to NYSE executives while
the company's shares languished over several years.
"To me, this is like giving the captain of the Titanic a
bonus after he hits the iceberg," Kenneth Steiner, who owns
1,000 NYSE shares, said at the meeting in New York.
NYSE stock closed at $27.04 on Thursday, up 0.2 percent for
the day, but down 75 percent from its close at $108.75 on Nov.
22, 2006.
Niederauer, who has repeatedly called the stock undervalued
and recently oversaw the resumption of a $550 million stock
buyback, received $9.09 million in total compensation last year,
up from $7.06 million in 2010.
NYSE Chairman Hessels said the company would work to address
shareholder concerns, but he also pointed to strong top-line
growth at NYSE over the years and said the board fully supports
management.
Shareholder Steiner also put forth a proposal at the meeting
to give holders of at least 10 percent of NYSE stock the power
to call special stockholder meetings to vote on important
matters, such as electing new directors.
The proposal won the support of shareholders, though the
NYSE board, which ultimately decides whether it can go ahead,
had recommended voting against it, saying the 10 percent
threshold is too low. The board said it planned to introduce its
own version of the proposal at the 2013 shareholders' meeting.
