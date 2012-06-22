* Money funds might shave repos after downgrades

* Operation Twist, mortgage payments also lift repo rates

* Three-month dollar Libor falls with UBS rate drop

* U.S. money funds pared European exposure in May-Fitch

(Recasts, adds Fitch money fund data)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 22 Wall Street firms' borrowing costs rose on Friday, a day after Moody's lowered the credit ratings on 15 of the world's leading investment banks to reflect their risk of losses from tur bulent financial ma rkets.

The move by the rating agency was widely expected and anticipation of it had contributed to rising interest rates in markets banks use for short-term financing well ahead of Thursday's announcement. [ID:nL5E8HLC7Z]

The downgrades left lingering concerns about bank funding, though the actual cuts were not as bad as feared and there were no signs of market strains on Friday.

Any relief was offset by the Federal Reserve's decision to extend "Operation Twist" this week and payments on mortgage-backed securities to investors on Monday. Analysts cited these as factors that pushed Wall Street's borrowing costs higher.

However, a big question is whether money market funds that track Moody's ratings for their investment decisions might further reduce their holdings of repurchase agreements and other short-term debt issued by these banks, if they haven't done so already, analysts said.

"Some money funds can't invest in these lower-rated paper, but most of them have already eliminated them from their portfolios before the downgrades," said Mary Beth Fisher, an interest rate strategist with BNP Paribas in New York.

Most analysts said it is unclear to what degree money funds would react to the downgrades, especially on their holdings of "non-traditional" repos issued by these banks.

Non-traditional repos are longer-dated repos backed by U.S. Treasuries or those backed by higher-risk assets.

Money funds owned about $500 billion in repos at the end of May, of which $113 billion were in non-traditional repos, according to Crane Data.

"We think the number will be minimal," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a research note on the Moody's downgrade on Friday.

The $1.6 trillion triparty repo market is where Wall Street and other banks go for short-term cash.

While money funds have shied away from non-traditional repos, they have held a high exposure of repos backed by Treasuries and agency debt so far this year. Their share of Treasuries and agency repos rose to 10.0 percent in May, up from 9.3 percent in April, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

They have also reduced their European exposure last month due to worries about Spain's cash-strapped banks and Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

Money funds pared their European debt holdings to 28.2 percent in May from 30.0 percent in April, Fitch said.

While dialing down their ownership of European paper, money funds have shed their exposure to certain bank debt in anticipation of Moody's bank downgrades.

Moody's lowered the short-term ratings of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Bank of America (BAC.N), Barclays (BARC.L), Citigroup (C.N) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), among others.[ID:nL5E8HLC7Z]

Credit downgrades typically mean higher borrowing costs for those companies.

But analysts said Moody's rating cuts on some banks that are dependent on borrowing in financial markets for their daily operations were not steep as some had feared.

"We knew this was coming. It wasn't a major surprise," said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Interest rates on repos into Monday traded at 0.23 to 0.24 percent on Friday, up 2 to 3 basis points from Thursday, traders and analysts said.

TWIST, MORTGAGE PAYDOWNS

Operation Twist involved the Fed selling its short-dated Treasuries in the open market and using the proceeds to buy long-dated government debt with the goal of holding down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Since this $400 billion program began last October, U.S. primary dealers, Wall Street's top bond firms that do business directly with the Fed, are holding ab out $100 billion in short-dated Treasuries.

Primary dealers have ramped up their borrowing in the repo market to fund their increased Treasuries holdings, causing a steady rise in repo rates, analysts said. [ID:nL1E8HJC8D]

On Wednesday, the Fed said it will extend Operation Twist to year-end as it was scheduled to expire at the end of June. It also plans to purchase another $267 billion long-dated Treasuries. [ID:nL1E8HKEKN]

This will likely result in higher primary dealers' holdings of Treasuries and their demand to finance them.

Meanwhile, mortgage finance agency Fannie Mae FNMA.OB is scheduled on Monday to make monthly payments to the Fed and private investors from mortgages that were repaid.

Wall Street analysts reckoned on $120 billion in total mortgage paydowns in June. Some of them were already made to investors by Freddie Mac FMCC.OB earlier this month.

Fannie Mae is estimated to pay out $50 billion to $60 billion on Monday, which meant less cash to lend to the repo market.

In the federal funds market, banks charged each other more to borrow excess reserves. The fed funds rate was last quoted at 0.19 percent, up from 0.17 percent on Thursday.

On the other hand, the London interbank rate on three-month dollars USD3MFSR= fell to 0.46160 percent, down 0.6 basis point from Thursday's fixing, after Swiss bank UBS USBN.VX lowered its reported three-month funding cost by a surprisingly large 6 basis points. [ID:nEAP000023]

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((richard.leong@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-646-303-6313, Reuters Messaging: richard.leong.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: MARKETS MONEY/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.