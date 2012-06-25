(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We recently revised our outlook on the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to
negative from stable.
-- In our view, the link between the Government Development Bank for
Puerto Rico (GDB) and the Commonwealth is very strong, and GDB plays a very
important role for the government.
-- We are revising our outlook on GDB to negative from stable, and we are
affirming our 'BBB/A-2' ratings.
-- The negative outlook on GDB reflects the negative outlook on the
Commonwealth.
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its ratings
outlook on the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (GDB) to negative
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on GDB.
Rationale
The rating action follows our outlook revision on the ratings on the
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to negative from stable. We designate GDB as a
government-related entity based on our view that the link between GDB and the
Commonwealth is very strong and that GDB plays a very important role for the
government, given that it provides funding to the Commonwealth and other
Puerto Rican public corporations and that it's fiscal agent to the
Commonwealth and its instrumentalities. According to our criteria, the rating
on GDB cannot be higher than the rating on the Commonwealth because of the
bank's lack of independence from the government. Therefore, we would downgrade
GDB in conjunction with a downgrade of the Commonwealth, even if GDB were to
maintain its 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile.
Outlook
Our negative outlook on GDB mirrors our outlook on the Commonwealth. If we
lower our rating on the Commonwealth, we will very likely lower our rating on
GDB. We do not believe that GDB is sufficiently independent from the
Commonwealth to justify a higher rating. If GDB continues to shift its funding
base toward wholesale borrowings, or if the bank pays a large special
dividend, which we do not view as likely, we could lower the rating--even if
the rating on the Commonwealth remains the same.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Outlook On Puerto Rico Revised To Negative From Stable On Budget
Imbalance, June 6, 2012
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)