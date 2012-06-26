(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 Every month at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, we publish our economists' best estimate of where the U.S. economy could be heading. Beyond the projection of GDP and inflation, we include outlooks for other major economic categories, such as home and auto sales, employment, and oil prices. We call this forecast our baseline scenario, and we use it to inform all areas of our credit analyses. However, we realize that these days any forecast of how many points the economy will rise or fall is going to be wrong; it is simply a question of how far wrong. As a result, we have instituted a quarterly feature called "Risks To The Forecast," in which we project two additional scenarios: one with slower growth than the baseline, and one faster. In our latest edition, "U.S. Risks To The Forecast: Lazy Hazy Crazy Days Of Summer" (published June 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect), we estimate the odds of a double-dip to be 20%. Our baseline forecast assumes a slow recovery from the June 2009 recession trough. But the risk of another downward leg on the recession remains real. The high-growth scenario is that we could again be underestimating the American consumer, and, after a weak start, a recovery could still turn into a more typical "V"-shaped expansion. However, the Japanese experience of the 1990s suggests that we should not ignore the risk of a fourth scenario, an "L"-shaped recession where the economy could stagnate for years. The question now is what letter the recovery will look like. "There are differences between Japan's situation and the current one in the U.S., but the problems are similar," said Standard & Poor's senior economist Beth Ann Bovino. "Our hope is that policymakers in the U.S. have learned from Japan's mistakes." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)