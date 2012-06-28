June 28 - Overview

-- We expect lower revenue performance, on a year-over-year basis, at U.S. government contractor Sotera's Force Mobility & Modernization Systems (FMMS) segment over the near term.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on Sotera to stable from positive and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the Technology & Intelligence segment to offset near-term declining FMMS revenue trends, leading to a modest EBITDA growth over the near term and leverage remaining in the low-5x area. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on McLean, Va.-based Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. to stable from positive. All ratings on the company and its debt issues, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. We revised our rating outlook to stable from positive due to lower-than-expected revenue performance at Sotera's Force Mobility & Modernization Systems (FMMS) segment, and our expectations for adjusted leverage remaining in the low-5x area, pro forma for the recent acquisitions, over the near term. Rationale The rating on Sotera reflects the company's small market position as a government contractor in a highly competitive industry, the uncertainty related to volume and timing of future orders in its FMMS business segment, and its limited operating track record at its current size. Standard & Poor's expects that the company's defensible position in building expeditionary base camp systems and its newly acquired capabilities in the areas of intelligence and cyber-security and data analytics will result in consistent profitability, which partly offsets these factors. Sotera provides technology solutions and services for mission-critical programs of the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community, Homeland Security, and other federal law enforcement agencies. During the quarter ended September 2011, Sotera acquired Software Process Technologies (SPT), a software development solutions company, bolstering its mission-critical solutions to the National Security Agency (NSA). During the quarter ended December 2011, Sotera acquired Potomac Fusion (PFI), a provider of U.S. Army Intelligence and NSA cloud computing and software solutions that enable interagency collaboration, data sharing, analysis, and visualization. Pro forma for the acquisitions, revenues for 2011 were approximately $400 million. The company's FMMS business, which involves operating expeditionary and force mobility solutions and systems, currently represent about 32% of total revenues and Sotera's Technology & Intelligence Services (TIS) business--consisting in large part of recent acquisitions in intelligence solutions, cyber-security, and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)-represents the remaining 68% of total revenues. We expect the FMMS business to represent a small portion of Sotera's overall business by the end of 2012, down to the low-20% area, as a result of the SPT and PFI acquisitions contributing to the company's TIS business. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak," reflecting its modest position in the highly competitive market for government information technology (IT) services and a limited operating track record at its current size. However, Sotera has a solid position in the niche market for FMMS, and has accumulated unique capabilities in the growing areas of cyber and intelligence, both factors positioning it for the profitable prime contractor position on new contracts. A large portion (about 37%) of revenue coming from higher margin fixed-price contracts also support the EBITDA margins of about 11%. We expect Sotera to remain acquisitive as it adds to its capabilities in TIS. In our view, Sotera has a "highly leveraged" financial profile. As a result of the two acquisitions in 2011, a significant amount of pre-acquisition EBITDA from SPT and PFI cannot be recognized in accordance with GAAP. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, pro forma operating lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was 5.2x. Liquidity We expect Sotera to maintain "adequate" sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources were minimal at March 31, 2012 due to the timing of receivable collections. However, we expect cash to be about $25 million at June 30, 2012 and the company to have full access to the $28 million revolver. Additional liquidity is provided by expected positive annual free operating cash flow over the near term. We expect uses to include modest, growth-related working capital investments and annual capital expenditures of less than $2 million. Our view of Sotera's adequate liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We see coverage of uses in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting minimal near-term debt maturities;

-- We expect net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from March 2012 levels;

-- Adequate covenant headroom; and

-- We have not incorporated material acquisitions into our current rating. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the TIS business to offset near-term declining revenue trends at the company's FMMS business. We could raise the rating to 'B+' if Sotera can sustain its double-digit growth rate in its TIS business, while maintaining or improving its EBITDA margin, and achieve a sustained leverage below the 5x area. We could consider a lower rating if Sotera's TIS segment business growth slows, signaling significant government budgetary pressure, a notable decline in the company's EBITDA margin to below 10% as a result of competitive pressure, or a debt-financed acquisitions, leading to leverage above 6.5x. Related Criteria And Research

Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. Senior Secured B

Recovery Rating 3

