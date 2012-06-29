(Corrects timing of resignation in second paragraph to read "two months")

By Christopher Swann and Raul Gallegos

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. A flamboyant energy boss running a maze-like empire built on lofty promises and burning cash suffers a big loss of confidence from investors. Yes, it’s Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon. But it’s also Brazil’s EBX and Eike Batista.

Over the last week alone, Batista’s various companies have shed some $8 billion of market value. Shares of oil company OGX (OGXP3.SA), the jewel, declined by nearly half in a sell-off sparked by a cut in production targets. Batista ceded his role as CEO at OGX to a lieutenant, who quit two months later when the stock kept falling. The world’s seventh richest man in March, according to Forbes, Batista is now humbled at 46th.

McClendon can empathize with such reversal of fortune. In the last year, Chesapeake’s market value has tumbled from over $19 billion to around $12 billion. The company’s performance and a series of damaging revelations by Reuters led to McClendon taking a big pay cut and surrendering the chairmanship.

The two entrepreneurs have far more in common. EBX, Batista’s holding company, and Chesapeake are looking ominously similar. Both are mind-bendingly complicated. EBX consists of six intertwined publicly-listed companies and a roughly equal number of private ones. Investors trying to wrap their heads around Chesapeake must contend with seven joint ventures, multiple drilling service units and 10 energy sale forward agreements.

Both can tout various assets of value, but Batista and McClendon also share a rapid pace of outlays. Chesapeake has engaged in a multi-year land acquisition and drilling spree, outspending its cash flow for a decade. Batista’s stable of resource companies meanwhile are still in their infancy and investing heavily to get off the ground.

The most striking common element is the showman-like characteristics of the embattled bosses. Both have made extravagant promises about future profits to woo legions of investors. Batista’s charms recently persuaded Abu Dhabi and General Electric (GE.N) to buy into his dream.

McClendon’s troubles have compounded as opaque elements of his behavior and the company’s keep coming to light. The complexity and murkiness of Batista’s conglomerate may, of course, lead to a completely different result. But investors at this stage couldn’t be blamed for at least starting to worry about the similarities.

CONTEXT NEWS

- OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market value, said on June 28 that Chief Executive Paulo Mendonca has resigned but will remain an adviser to the company's controlling shareholder.

- Mendonca's departure follows a 45 percent fall in the company’s shares in the two days since cutting its output targets on June 26.

- The share decline wiped 17 billion reais ($8.2 billion) off OGX’s market value, costing Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, the company's controlling shareholder, some 10 billion reais of his paper wealth.

- Mendonca will be replaced by Luiz Eduardo Carneiro, chief executive of shipbuilder and leaser OSX Brasil (OSXB3.SA), OGX said in a Brazilian securities filing. OSX is also part of Batista’s EBX empire.

- Reuters: OGX CEO Mendonca steps down after shares plummet [ID:nL2E8HSKF9]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [SWANN/] and [GALLEGOS/]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)

Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BRAZIL/BATISTA

