(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its issuer credit
rating (ICR) on the city of LeRoy, Ill. to 'A-' from 'A+' and its long-term
rating on the city's series 2009 general obligation (GO) limited-tax debt
certificates to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook is stable.
The rating action is based on Standard & Poor's view of the significant
decrease in the city's general fund balance.
The rating also reflects Standard & Poor's view of:
* Three years of drawdowns in the city's general fund through fiscal 2011
(April 30) that ended in a negative fund balance, but management
anticipates reporting a surplus for fiscal 2012 and budgeted for a
surplus in fiscal 2013; and
* Potential further financial pressures if the city is forced to assist
with operations of outside funds, including the recreation center fund,
or increased payment of debt service, particularly given the city's lack
of property tax raising flexibility.
Partially offsetting the above weaknesses, in Standard & Poor's view, are the
city's:
* Participation in the diverse Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area
economy, and
* Good income levels.
"We expect that the city will report the general fund surplus it anticipates
for fiscal 2012 and continue to make any budget adjustments it deems necessary
to maintain at least break-even operations and stabilize its reserves," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Steffanie Dyer. "If the city improves its
general fund reserves and shows evidence of maintaining at least balanced
operations, including the ability to support the recreation center operations
and pay debt service, if necessary, we could raise the rating within the
two-year parameter of the outlook. However, if the city's reserves deteriorate
further, we could lower the rating."
The certificates are payable from any lawfully available sources from the
city's general fund, and the rating reflects the limited nature of the
certificates' security.
LeRoy, with an estimated population of 3,560, is located in McLean County, 15
miles southeast of Bloomington and a few miles from Normal in central
Illinois. It is also an hour's drive to the state capital of Springfield and
the cities of Decatur and Champaign.
(New York Ratings Team)