By Antony Currie and Quentin Webb

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carlos Brito is paying through the nose for Modelo GMODELOC.MX. The AB InBev (ABI.BR) boss is drawing a cool $20 billion from the keg to acquire the half of the Mexican brewer he doesn’t already own. Gulping down the maker of Corona and Negra Modelo makes strategic sense. But to justify the whopping 53 percent premium he’s paying, Brito is going to need to brew up more than the $600 million of synergies he’s promising.

Once taxed, discounted for the four years it’ll take for them to ferment, and capitalized, those cost savings are currently worth $3.6 billion to shareholders. That only covers half the premium Brito is offering.

The good news for investors is that Brito has an excellent track record of getting the most he can out of his suds deals. In the 2008 takeover of Anheuser Busch, for example, he promised to find $1.4 billion of annual cost synergies by 2011. He ended up getting 51 percent more than that.

Let’s assume he can pull the same trick with Modelo, even though there’s less overlap in this deal. It would bump up the current value of the savings to $5.4 billion, but that is still $1.7 billion shy of the premium. Brito reckons the combined company can find “significant revenue synergies” – having done a good job growing Budweiser abroad. This time round, they would sure have to be chunky, considering Modelo’s total sales last year were $6.7 billion.

Meanwhile, AB InBev is already watering down the numbers to make the purchase price look less heady. Its calculations value Modelo at 12.9 times this year’s estimated $2.5 billion of EBITDA. That’s based on valuing the 50 percent stake it already owns in Modelo at $13 billion and leaves the multiple not ridiculously out of whack with the average of 12.3 times historic EBITDA paid for beer deals since 2009, according to UBS.

But this transaction sees AB InBev buying half the company, and thus only half the EBITDA. Looked at that way, the multiple jumps up to about 17 times. Fold in the synergies and it falls to 13.3 times EBITDA, though that also includes the $1.85 billion AB InBev is getting from selling its stake in U.S. distributor Crown. But that is still some way over AB InBev’s touted with-synergies 10.8 times multiple.

That’s misleading and unnecessary. If anyone has the wherewithal to make such a deal work financially, it’s Brito. It’ll be a stretch, but massaging the numbers won’t help his cause.

CONTEXT NEWS

- AB InBev, the brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois beers, is paying $20.1 billion in cash to buy control of Modelo, the Mexican company which makes Corona. AB InBev already owns 50.3 percent of the shares, but the controlling families hold 56 percent of the voting rights.

- The deal includes merging Mexican bottle manufacturer DIFA into Grupo Modelo. AB InBev will also sell its 50 percent stake in Crown to Constellation Brands (STZ.N) for $1.85 billion.

- AB InBev is pledging to find cost synergies of “at least” $600 million over four years and will benefit from one-time cash flow synergies of $500 million. The company also expects “significant revenue synergies” by expanding Corona’s worldwide sales, but is giving no estimates.

- AB InBev is borrowing $14 billion to finance the transaction: a $6 billion loan repayable in two years and an $8 billion loan repayable in three years. The all-in cost of the debt is 2 percent before tax.

