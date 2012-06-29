* U.S. to release "high level" description on Tuesday

* Living wills required by Dodd-Frank law

* Designed to help FDIC dismantle failing financial giants

* Nine of biggest banks to submit plans by Monday

(Adds analyst comment, details on living wills)

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. regulators on Tuesday will release details of the largest banks' "living wills" that will describe how the companies can be dismantled if they become insolvent, an official with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.

The FDIC and Federal Reserve will provide a general description of the banks' resolution strategies, as well as some financial information, the official said during a call with reporters on Friday.

Nine of the largest banks are required to submit by Monday contingency plans that were called for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

The plans aim to ease concerns that some banks are too big and too complex to fail.

The FDIC says it will use the plans, if needed, to quickly and smoothly take down a failing bank, and avoid the chaos of the financial crisis when regulators brokered an emergency sale of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers was allowed to collapse, triggering global panic.

Concerns about the complexity of banks have gained new ground in recent weeks, after JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) announced a multibillion-dollar trading loss on a complex derivatives trade, and U.S. and British authorities fined Barclays (BARC.L) $450 million for manipulating the rate at which banks lend to each other, in part hide its true condition during the financial crisis.

“Regulators are under a tremendous amount of pressure in part because of these two cases to show that they will not permit any entity to be too complex to fail,” said Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, a Washington-based financial services consulting company.

The nine banks submitting plans on Monday are Bank of America (BAC.N), Barclays (BARC.L), Citigroup (C.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and UBS UBSN.VX.

PUBLIC VERSUS PRIVATE

One of the key concerns for banks on the living will requirement has been how much information regulators will disclose.

After the proposed rule was released last April, large U.S. banks said regulators needed to do more to ensure that the plans remained confidential and were not subject to disclosure through lawsuits or Freedom of Information Act requests.

Regulators took steps to ease those concerns in the final rule, published in September, but Petrou said it is still a valid issue for banks.

"It's really like saying, 'In the event I lose my keys, I put them under the mat by the garage door,'" explained Petrou. "Publish that, everybody says, 'Cool, I know where the key is.' That is why this stuff is intensely proprietary."

The FDIC official took pains on Friday to say the public information released next week would include only a "high-level" description of the bank's resolution strategy.

The release will also include the disclosure of the names of the material entities, descriptions of the core businesses and certain financial information, such as assets, liabilities, derivatives activities and hedging activities.

The official said it is not clear how recent the financial information will be.

Regulators have to give feedback to the banks on the initial plans by September. They can force changes to the structure of banks or other large financial companies if they believe the institution could not easily be liquidated once in trouble.

Other large banks will have until July and December of next year to hand in their plans, according to the FDIC. Eventually about 125 banks are expected to submit plans, the agency added. There are about 7,300 banks in the United States.

The rules give the banks a series of chances to refine their plans. But if banks cannot come up with feasible liquidation plans, regulators could order the banks to get rid of businesses.

The plans that the banks submit will also help regulators to revise their own resolution plans for large institutions, which are meant to guide the FDIC if it has to unwind a financial giant on its own rather than go through a bankruptcy proceeding.

This method has more flexibility than is allowed in bankruptcy courts, but still uses critical information collected in the banks' living wills, such as exactly where to find collateral.

Regulators and the big banks have been meeting since January on what the banks' plans are expected to include. Fed and FDIC officials have said they expect the back-and-forth to continue once the plans have been submitted.

The FDIC official said the agency has not yet received any of the plans in their entirety.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tim Dobbyn)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com)(202-310-5442)) Keywords: BANKS FDIC/RESOLUTION

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.