RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday that it will pay Belgium's Transcor/Astra Group $820.5 million for a 50 percent stake in Pasadena Refining System Inc (PRS) after settling all outstanding legal issues with Astra.

The settlement gives Petrobras 100 percent control of PRS, which operates an oil refinery in Pasadena, Texas, Petrobras said in a Brazilian securities filing.

The accord closes a long legal battle between the two former PRS partners stemming from Astra's decision to exercise its right to sell its stake in the refinery to Petrobras.

Petrobras has already provisioned all but $70 million of the purchase price, which was determined by an arbitrator in April 2009, and will take the final charge in the second quarter.

