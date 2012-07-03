By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, July 3 It was a case of red faces when Goldman Sachs got caught on the wrong side of a headline-grabbing recommendation to short stocks two weeks ago.

The bank, which over the years has built up a reputation for being the "smartest guys in the room," said o n M onday that potential losses on the trade reached the limit set when the recommendation was first made on June 21.

In trader parlance, the short bet -- that stocks would fall

-- had been "stopped out" with potential losses of about 1 -- had been "stopped out" with potential losses of about 1 percent.

The incident highlights how hard the stock market has become to trade, with recent market moves stumping even the pros. Part of the problem is that markets do not seem to be fully reflecting the deterioration in economic data.

Goldman made the call to short the S&P 500 on June 21 after a monthly report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region had contracted for the second month in a row. [ID:nL1E8HLESN]

The trade had a target of 1,285 on the S&P 500, which would have netted clients about 5 percent. It originally put a stop - a trigger to exit a wrong-way bet - of 1,390 on the trade, which it later lowered to 1,365 after stocks rose. The S&P 500 breached the 1,365 level on Monday and was up another 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

Goldman's call did seem prescient at the time. The benchmark index, a broad measure of large U.S. stocks, fell 2.2 percent on the day - with some of the selling sparked by Goldman's call.

But a sharp stock-market rally driven by surprising progress at a two-day European euro summit last week left the bank on the wrong end of the trade. The region's leaders proposed using emergency EU funds to buy bonds of indebted nations, staving off fears of an imminent collapse of the euro zone.

By Tuesday, the S&P 500 had posted its best 3-day run this year, gaining 3.4 percent over the period.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) could not be reached to comment.

In Goldman's favor, the firm was smart enough to follow the axiom: Cut your losses short and let your winners run.

In its original note, it did also highlight the risk that rhetoric from European policymakers could undermine the trade.

The drift of weak economic data has continued. On Monday, a report showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in nearly 3 years. But for now, investors seem focused on what central banks and politicians may do.

Goldman's yearly "top trades," such as going long Canadian equities versus Japanese equities, express a macro view of the world through the prism of a trader.

"Apart from a re-rating higher of European prospects, the market continues to look vulnerable to ongoing cyclical weakness and our bias remains to the downside," Goldman wrote in its comments Monday when closing the trade.

In short, like so many potentially great calls, it may just have been a case of bad timing.

(Editing by Dan Grebler)

