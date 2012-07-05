Argentina banking stocks plunged in early trade on Thursday after President Cristina Fernandez announced plans to force them to lend cheaply to local businesses as a way to bolster flagging economic growth.

The MerVal index of leading stocks was down 2.86 percent, dragged lower by Banco Macro - which was down 6.07 percent at 8.35 pesos per share.

Shares in leading financial group Grupo Financiero Galicia , which owns Banco Galicia, were down 6.43 percent at 2.91 pesos per share.