(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

By Christopher Swann and Martin Hutchinson

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Venezuela and Iran are looking desperate. Barely three weeks after the most recent OPEC meeting, the two countries are clamoring for an emergency gathering. They’re claiming that overproduction is depressing prices and want to institute a price band to halt the drop. But crude is hovering just below $100 a barrel, near its highest level in decades.

Until recently an oil price of over $90 a barrel would have been a cause for celebration for all members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Apart from the short 2008 spike, the last time real oil prices, adjusted for inflation, climbed above that was in the early 1980s. But for an increasing number of OPEC members, the current price is no longer enough to balance their budgets.

This is a dangerous situation for the likes of Venezuela and Iran. The oil cartel, which accounts for close to 40 percent of global output, has to tread a delicate balance. If the 12-nation club gets too greedy, it threatens to weaken global growth, and thus send oil prices tumbling. It also risks promoting rival sources of supply, such as oil sands and shale oil.

All these threats become more acute as oil rises above $90 a barrel. Even after a more than 20 percent drop in oil prices since March, about 85 percent of oil rigs in the United States remain profitable and Canada’s oil sands are also in the money, according to Tudor Pickering. That spurs production and eats into OPEC’s market share.

Ominously for OPEC, many members now need oil prices near this danger zone. Venezuela’s public spending has been rising relentlessly, climbing 17 percent in real terms in the first quarter of this year alone, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. An oil price below $100 causes budgetary pain. Nigeria, another OPEC hawk, needs $113 a barrel, double its 2006 requirement, according to business service Zawya Middle Eastern.

By mismanaging their domestic finances OPEC nations are endangering the club’s effectiveness. Lofty oil prices should be an occasional luxury for the cartel, not a necessity.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Iran’s oil minister called on June 30 for an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, joining a similar call from Venezuela on June 28.

- Venezuela’s energy minister Rafael Ramirez wants the group to set an oil price band of $80 to $120 a barrel to stem crude's recent tumble, seeking to revive a policy the cartel scrapped seven years ago. He said that an emergency meeting could be held in the third quarter of the year.

- Iran’s minister for oil Rostam Ghasemi said the price of oil had become “illogical”.

- Iran earns roughly 80 percent of its foreign revenue from exporting crude.

- The cartel seeks to manage the global oil price by raising or cutting production.

- Brent crude has fallen from the year's high of $128.40 hit in March to $98 on July 6.

- Reuters: Venezuela says OPEC may hold extraordinary meeting [ID:nL2E8HSCVJ]

RELATED COLUMNS

Fraction of the whole [ID:nL1E8HE5GO]

Greasy swoon [ID:nL3E8HQ410]

- For previous columns, Reuters customers can click on [SWANN/] and [HUTCH/]

(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)

((christopher.swann@thomsonreuters.com)(martin.hutchinson@thoms nreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS OPEC/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.