NEW YORK, July 6 A second plaintiff has filed a
lawsuit accusing commodity trading house Louis Dreyfus of
inflating cotton prices last year in one of the highest-profile
commodity trading cases in a decade.
The lawsuit cited former Glencore trader Mark Allen's
original lawsuit filed a week ago and contained similar
allegations. It was filed on Friday by New York resident Robert
Walford against companies including Term Commodities, Allenberg
Cotton Company and Louis Dreyfus Commodities.
The lawsuits allege that Dreyfus exerted monopoly control
over the futures market, and refused to buy physical cotton that
was trading at lower prices on the spot market.
It is common for multiple lawsuits to be filed in cases
alleging violations of laws governing financial markets.
Typically a judge will combine those cases into a single
lawsuit, to be handled by a designated law firm. Class-action
status would if appropriate be conferred later.
Grant & Eisenhofer, the law firm that filed Walford's
lawsuit, is a well-known specialist in securities litigation.
Louis Dreyfus has yet to comment on the first lawsuit.
The lawsuits follow last year's upheaval in the cotton
market, when prices in March reached their highest level since
the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s and then more than halved by
July.
In that period, Dreyfus affiliates took delivery of most ICE
cotton futures contracts at expiration, exchange data showed.
