* Construction company bought out for 'symbolic' 49 cents

* Italy's Tecnimont, Portugal's Efacec to pay 421 mln reais

* Power plant delays latest setback for Batista's EBX group

* Coal-fired plants in Brazil's northeast behind schedule

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 Brazilian miner and power generator MPX Energia SA MPXE3.SA and Portugal's EDP-Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS) bought out the contractors building three coal-fired power plants in Brazil in an effort to make sure they start generating electricity in time to meet energy contracts.

MPX and EDP agreed to pay 1 real (49 cents) to take charge of MABE Brasil Ltd., a group owned in equal parts by Italy's Maire Tecnimont SpA (MTCM.MI) and Portugal's Grupo Efacec, MPX and EDP's Brazil unit, EDP-Energias do Brasil (ENBR3.SA), said in Brazilian securities filings.

Marie Tecnimont and Efacec have agreed to put 421 million reais into MABE as part of the agreement and to maintain technical performance guarantees, the statement said. Completion of the plants will require about 250 million reais of investment, MPX and EDP said.

MABE has been building the 720 megawatt (MW) Usinas Termeletricas Energia Pecem, in which MPX and EDP each own 50 percent, and two power stations owned 100 percent by MPX: Pecem II, with a capacity of 365 MW, and Itaqui, with 360 MW.

Together the plants will boost Brazilian power generation capacity by more than 1 percent, enough to supply power to about 2 million Brazilians.

All three projects, which were won under concessions auctioned by the Brazilian government, were to have started operations in January.

The need to take over the construction of the plants is the latest in a series of set-backs for Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, whose Rio de Janeiro-based EBX group controls MPX. Lower-than-expected oil output at his oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA's (OGXP3.SA) first oilfield led to large share price losses. [ID:nL2E8HR45K][ID:nL2E8HSKF9]

The plants have faced delays due to licensing and construction problems and MPX and EDP have been forced to ask Brazil's power regulator Aneel to delay the enforcement of the plant's contracts to supply power to Brazil's grid.

The plants' coal is to be supplied by CCXC Carvao do Colombia SA (CCXC3.SA), a coal miner controlled by Batista's EBX.

The power plants at Pecem, a port near Brazil's Northeastern city of Fortaleza, are supposed to start operations by July 23. The plant at Itaqui, a port in Sao Luiz in Brazil's Maranhao state, has had its start date moved to Oct. 1. [ID:nL1E8HJJES] [ID:nL2E8F9HYK]

MPX fell 3 percent in Sao Paulo trading and has lost 31 percent this year. Lisbon-based EDP, whose largest shareholder is China's Three Gorges, fell 2.46 percent in Lisbon on Friday. Its Brazil unit fell 0.95 percent in Sao Paulo.

($1 = 2.0287 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((Jeb.Blount@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-21-2223-7143)(Reuters Messaging: jeb.blount.thomonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MPX EDP/DELAYS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.