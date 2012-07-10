July 10 Alcoa Inc (AA.N) shares dropped nearly 3 percent on Tuesday on analysts' negative outlooks despite the aluminum producer's higher-than-expected quarterly results.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the stock was 2.9 percent lower at $8.51 -- the biggest percentage decline on the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI.

On Monday, Alcoa reported a second-quarter operating profit of $61 million, or 6 cents per share, on revenue of $6 billion. On that basis it beat analysts' estimates of 5 cents per share in earnings and $5.8 billion in revenue.

However, Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Tony Rizzuto lowered his stock-price target for Alcoa to $13 from $14.65 to reflect lower expected aluminum prices next year.

"Though management has implemented meaningful productivity gains, a difficult pricing environment and uncertainty surrounding possible litigation should continue to pressure the shares," he wrote in a research note.

Curt Woodworth of Nomura kept his "neutral" rating for the stock. "It is hard to paint a bullish near-term picture for Alcoa," he wrote.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((steve.james@thomsonreuters.com)(1-646-223-6013)(Reuters Messaging: steve.james@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ALCOA/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.