(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - The health care speculative-grade spread narrowed by 26 bps to 671
bps in the week following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to upheld, for the
most part, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The
Health Care Speculative-Grade Spread Tightens Following Supreme Court Ruling."
This was a greater margin than the speculative-grade composite spread, which
contracted by 14 bps to 679 bps.
The June 28 ruling clears the way for one of the biggest modifications to
the U.S.'s health care system. "In the week leading up to the ruling, the health
care sector's speculative-grade spread tightened to 697 basis points (bps) from
703 bps," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research. "In contrast, the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp
to 693 bps."
The health care services subsector accounts for approximately 68% of issuers
in the health care speculative-grade spread, followed by health care products
(15%). Funeral and crematory services, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals
account for the remainder. The tightening in the speculative-grade health care
spread reflected changes in the health care services subsector's
speculative-grade spread, which narrowed by 43 bps to 746 bps. The hospital
subsector, which had the widest speculative-spread, tightened by 77 bps--more
than any other health care subsector--to 745 bps.
The composition of the health care investment-grade spread varies from the
speculative-grade spread. The pharmaceutical companies subsector represents 50%
of the issues in the investment-grade spread, followed by the health care
products subsector (41%) and the health care services subsector (9%). Each of
these subsectors contracted by 4 bps or less for the week ended July 5.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)