July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the United States (U.S.) long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Fitch-rated U.S. Treasury
security ratings at 'AAA'. Fitch has also simultaneously affirmed the U.S.
Country Ceiling at 'AAA' and the short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook on the long-term rating remains Negative.
The affirmation of the U.S. 'AAA' rating is underpinned by its highly
productive, diversified and wealthy economy; monetary and exchange rate
flexibility; and the exceptional financing flexibility afforded by the global
reserve currency status of the U.S. dollar. Fiscal and macroeconomic risks
emanating from the financial sector are moderate and diminishing. The U.S.
sovereign credit profile also benefits from the respect for property rights, the
rule of law and high degree of political and social stability.
Fitch's current assessment is that the weak recovery reflects the gradual
rebalancing of the economy, notably the unwinding of excessive household debt
and the housing market correction, rather than a permanent downshift in the
potential growth rate of the economy. With household debt falling towards
pre-crisis levels, the housing market beginning to stabilise and healthy
corporate sector finances, Fitch expects the economic recovery to gradually
accelerate into 2013 and 2014 and over the medium term, Fitch projects the
economy to expand at an annual average rate of around 2.5%.
The risks to the forecasts are mostly to the downside in light of the
uncertainty regarding U.S. fiscal policy and the European debt crisis and
recession. Moreover, the space for significant U.S. fiscal and monetary policy
stimulus is much diminished. Additional information is available in Fitch's May
2 special report, 'Gauging the Benefits, Costs and Sustainability of US
Stimulus', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Following the failure of the Congressional Joint Select Committee on Deficit
Reduction ('the Supercommittee') to reach agreement, Fitch revised the Rating
Outlook for the United States to Negative from Stable on Nov. 28 2011. This was
primarily due to Fitch's diminished confidence that timely fiscal measures
necessary to place U.S. public finances on a sustainable path would be
forthcoming.
The Negative Outlook also reflects the risks associated with the lack of broad
public and political agreement on how to secure deficit reduction. The
uncertainty over tax and spending policies associated with the so-called 'fiscal
cliff' weighs on the near-term economic outlook. A 5% of GDP fiscal contraction
in 2013 implied under current law would, if permanent, push the US into an
unnecessary and avoidable recession. Moreover, the burden of government debt on
the economy will continue to rise with potentially adverse implications for
potential growth as well as increasing the risk of a fiscal crisis if agreement
is not reached on reducing the budget deficit and addressing the long-term
fiscal challenges associated with rising health care costs, an aging population
and a narrow and volatile tax base.
In Fitch's opinion, it is likely that all or some of the tax increases and
spending cuts implied under current law will be voided or at least temporarily
deferred. Fitch's fiscal and economic forecasts are premised on a reduction in
the federal budget deficit of around 1.5% of GDP in 2013 rather than the 3% to
5% contraction implied by the 'fiscal cliff'. Consequently, Fitch forecasts the
U.S. economic recovery to accelerate to 2.6% in 2013 from 2.2% this year and
unemployment to fall below 8%. Fitch's 'Global Economic Outlook, New Threats and
Old Risks' report from June 15 goes into more detail.
The debt ceiling will likely become binding from mid-November, though the
Treasury Secretary can deploy 'extraordinary measures' to extend the Treasury's
borrowing authority into early 2013. Fitch continues to judge that the risk of a
payment default on a Treasury security arising from operation of the debt
ceiling to be extremely low. Nonetheless, last-minute agreements to raise the
debt ceiling and regular threats of payment default threaten the U.S. 'AAA'
rating. A repeat of the August 2011 'debt ceiling crisis' would prompt Fitch to
review the U.S. sovereign rating, as discussed in Fitch's special report, 'US
Fiscal Outlook - Mired in Uncertainty', published today and also available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
The low cost and security of fiscal funding are key credit strengths and imply
that the U.S can support a higher debt burden relative to its 'AAA' and
high-grade peers. The profound benefits that accrue from the US dollar's status
as the world's reserve currency and Treasury securities as the global benchmark
fixed-income instrument mean that the U.S. can minimise the output and
employment costs of fiscal consolidation with a gradualist reform-orientated
approach. But the absence of market pressure also renders it easier to defer and
avoid difficult choices on tax and spending necessary to stabilise government
debt to GDP ratio over the medium-term and ensure fiscal space to absorb future
shocks.
Including the debt of state and local governments as well as that of the federal
government, gross general government debt is equivalent to 103% of GDP (and 96%
on a comparable basis with highly-rated European sovereign peers), the highest
level of indebtedness of any Fitch-rated 'AAA' sovereign and double the current
'AAA' median of less than 50%. Federal debt held by the public stands at 70% of
GDP compared to a current 'AAA' median for central government debt to GDP of
43%, though it is similar to that of France (rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook
by Fitch) and much less than the 85% of GDP for the U.K. (rated 'AAA' with a
Negative Outlook).
Fitch currently projects federal debt held by the public and gross general
government debt to reach 79% and 108% of GDP respectively by 2014. On current
policies, Fitch projects the federal budget deficit to stabilise at between 4%
and 5% of GDP from 2014-15. Under current assumptions regarding economic growth
and interest rates, this would be insufficient to prevent government debt to GDP
ratio from continuing to rise over the medium to long-term. More information is
available in Fitch's Dec. 21, 2011 special report, 'U.S. Public Finances - An
Update'.
Absent material adverse shocks, Fitch does not expect to resolve the Negative
Outlook until late 2013. Fitch will take into account any deficit-reduction
strategy that may emerge after Congressional and Presidential elections in
addition to an updated assessment of the medium-term economic and fiscal
outlook. Agreement on a multi-year deficit reduction plan that would stabilise
government indebtedness and secure confidence in the long-run sustainability of
public finances would likely result in Fitch affirming U.S. 'AAA' status and
revising the Rating Outlook to Stable. Conversely, failure to secure agreement
on deficit-reduction that implies a continuing rise in government indebtedness
over the remainder of the decade would likely result in Fitch downgrading the
U.S. sovereign rating.
