* Shares drop as much as 7 pct, worst daily loss in 11 months

* Plane maker announces order pipeline at six-year low

* BTG analyst concerned by "dismal showing" at Farnborough

SAO PAULO, July 11 Shares of Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA) fell the most in 11 months on Wednesday, as analysts warned that cancelled orders, a dearth of new sales and a disappointing showing at the industry's flagship airshow could hurt future revenue.

The stock tumbled as much as 7 percent in Sao Paulo trading, nearly erasing gains for the year after the plane maker reported late on Tuesday that its order backlog had shrunk to a six-year low at the end of June. [ID:nL2E8IABZ4]

The European debt crisis has reduced financing for new aircraft and prompted a string of deferrals for the company's planes. It has also weighed on new orders for the regional jet segment that Embraer has recently dominated. [ID:nL1E8H5IJJ]

Embraer's plunging backlog suggests the situation has deteriorated further with the cancellation of 10 commercial aircraft in the second quarter, BTG Pactual analyst Rodrigo Goes told clients in a note.

A plane maker's backlog reflects accumulated firm orders awaiting delivery, representing its revenue pipeline.

Investors' concerns also mounted as Embraer appeared to come up empty-handed at the Farnborough Airshow this week, landing just one order for five E-Jets, while rival Bombardier (BBDb.TO) booked orders for 25 CSeries jets. [ID:nL2E8I81A0] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TAKE A LOOK: Farnborough Airshow [ID:nL6E8I68AZ] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Upstart Japanese competitor Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T), announced on Wednesday that it had reached a preliminary agreement for an order of 100 regional jets by SkyWest Inc (SKYW.O), a provider of regional flights to major airlines.

BTG's Goes said Embraer's "dismal showing" at Farnborough and the fragile European economy have raised risks for the company's revenue stream. But he maintained a "buy" rating for the stock, considering a likely rebound in U.S. orders.

Embraer shares were down 6.1 percent at 12.02 reais on Wednesday afternoon, off an earlier low at 11.89 reais.

