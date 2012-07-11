(Recasts throughout; adds comment from company)

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX), the world's biggest Coke bottler, slid more than 8 percent on Wednesday after the company said some family stakeholders sold their shares in large volume.

More than 2 million shares as well as 60,000 of its U.S.-listed shares (KOF.N) were sold in a block trade, traders said.

Coke Femsa, which went on a buying spree last year, said the shares were offloaded by families who had sold their bottling businesses to the company and received stock in return.

Jose Castro, Coke Femsa's head of investor relations, declined to give details about which families were behind the sale.

"We were informed about the sale," Castro said. "It's good news because now there are more shares in the market."

Coke Femsa last year bought family-owned bottlers Grupo CIMSA and Tampico as well as a privately-held bottler known as Grupo Fomento Queretaro. [ID:nN1E7BE0HO]

U.S.-listed shares of the company last traded down 8.1 percent at $122.35 on the New York Stock Exchange. The bottler's shares on Mexico's stock exchange were at 163.81 pesos, down 7.9 percent. The shares earlier recorded their sharpest one-day fall since February 2009.

The company is a joint venture between Mexican retailer Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) and The Coca-Cola Company (KO.N). At the end of last year, Coke held 29.4 percent of Coke Femsa's shares while Femsa held 50 percent, according to the company's annual report.

($1 = 13.3401 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, Rachel Uranga, Lorena Segura and Liz Salazar, additional reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Matthew Lewis, Gary Crosse)

Keywords: MEXICO COCACOLA/SHARES

