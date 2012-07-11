BRITISH COLUMBIA SECURITIES COMMISSION PUBLISHES FINAL RECOGNITION ORDERS REGARDING MAPLE-TMX DEAL

BCSC SAYS ITS REVIEW FOCUSED ON SPECIFICS OF TSX-V ACQUISITION AND CDS PORTION OF DEAL

RTRS-BCSC SAYS UNDER ITS RULES FOR NEW ENTITY 25 PCT OF TMX BOARD MUST HAVE "VENTURE" EXPERTISE

BCSC SAYS TSX-V WILL HAVE TO MAINTAIN AN OFFICE IN VANCOUVER

BCSC SAYS ANY CHANGES TO TSX-V RULES, FEES, OR ANY OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES WILL NEED ITS APPROVAL (Reporting by Euan Rocha)