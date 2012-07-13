BRIEF-BioAmber CEO steps down, current COO Fabrice Orecchioni named President
* BioAmber ceo steps down, current coo fabrice orecchioni named president
July 13 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2012.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT
JULY ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month July 16 July 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month July 16 July 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month July 23 July 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month July 23 July 25 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month July 30 July 30 NA
AUGUST ISSUES: Fannie Mae 3-month/6-momnth July 30 Aug 1 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 6 Aug 6 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 6 Aug 8 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 13 Aug 13 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 13 Aug 15 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 20 Aug 20 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 20 Aug 22 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 27 Aug 27 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 27 Aug 29 NA
SEPTEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 4 Sept 4 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 4 Sept 5 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 10 Sept 10 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 10 Sept 12 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 17 Sept 17 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 17 Sept 19 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 24 Sept 24 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 24 Sept 26 NA
OCTOBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 1 Oct 1 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 1 Oct 3 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 9 Oct 9 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 9 Oct 10 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 15 Oct 15 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 15 Oct 17 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 22 Oct 22 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 22 Oct 24 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 29 Oct 29 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 29 Oct 31 NA
NOVEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 13 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 26 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 28 NA
DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 3 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 5 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 10 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 12 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 17 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 19 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 24 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 26 NA
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.