* BMO, Guggenheim, others, cut Supervalu target price

* Shares down 49.7 percent

* Safeway shares down 11.8 pct, Kroger's 3.9 pct

July 12 Shares of Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) fell by nearly 50 percent on Thursday after the supermarket operator reported declining quarterly sales and earnings, suspended its dividend and said it was exploring options that included a sale of all or part of the company.

Analysts and bankers quickly expressed doubt, however, that the debt-laden company, the third-largest U.S. supermarket operator, would be able to find a buyer, given the fierce price competition that pervades the industry.

Shares of Supervalu's were down 49.7 percent in mid-afternoon trading at $2.66, a price last seen more than three decades ago.

Supervalu reported late on Wednesday that earnings per share for its fiscal first quarter had dropped by almost half from a year earlier and that sales fell 4.7 percent. It also suspended its dividend to fund aggressive price cuts aimed at winning back shoppers. [I D :nL2E8IBF1R]

It further reported an unexpected drop in identical-stores sales, the result of higher food costs that have hurt customers, many of whom rely on government assistance.

The company, which owns the chains Jewel-Osco, Sav e - A-Lot and Albertsons, faces tough competition from lower priced Kroger Co KG.N and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N).

Supervalu has been choking on debt stemming from its 2006 acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons stores. Fitch Ratings in a note said that any sale would be "complicated" by Supervalu's heavy debt load - $6.3 billion as June 16.

A number of industry experts raised doubts that Supervalu would find suitors given the scant growth in a ferociously competitive industry that makes expansion through acquisition a less than attractive option.

One industry banker said Supervalu was unlikely to be sold outright as a single entity and that a likelier outcome was that it would be broken up.

Supervalu does have attractive assets in its supply chain business and its low-price Save-A-Lot chain. But the banker said the odds of carrying off multiple deals is low.

Save-A-Lot, which competes head-on with Kroger's Food-4-Less, has been Supervalu's best-performing business, while Albertsons has been its Achilles heel.

"Monetizing Save-A-Lot is still the best option, in our view, but negative comps will put pressure on its value," Guggenheim Securities analyst John Heinbockel said in a note.

Supervalu, which in recent years has lost customers to Wal-Mart and Kroger, plans to redouble efforts to get its everyday pricing as low as that of its rivals - a move that could dent profitability and potentially make it more difficult to fund loan payments.

"Our belief that operations will improve has eroded meaningfully," JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman wrote in a research note, citing the aggressiveness of Supervalu's rivals.

He said Supervalu's pricing plans boded ill for other food retailers. Safeway Inc SWY.N shares dropped 11.8 percent, while Kroger's fell 3.9 percent.

A number of Wall Street firms lowered their price targets on Supervalu.

"Competition is growing more intense, and we believe that it will likely take time for new price investments to gain traction," Citi Research analyst Deborah Weinswig wrote in a note. She lowered her price target on Supervalu shares to $4 from $7.

Analysts from BMO, Cantor and Guggenheim also lowered their price targets on the stock.

Supervalu could still be facing declining comparable-store sales and earnings before interest and taxes in two or three years.

"It is very difficult to fundamentally alter one's price perception in any reasonable time period," Guggenheim's Heinbockel said, adding the prospects for success of Supervalu's approach were dim.

Craig Herkert, a former Wal-Mart executive hired by Supervalu as chief executive in 2009 to fix the company, said Wednesday that bankruptcy is not among the options being weighed.

Activity in the options suggested the market does not see bankruptcy as a likely outcome, said Ophir Gottlieb, managing director of Livevol, an options analytics firm in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York. Additional reporting by Olivia Oran and Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

