* Source says Ackman's Pershing Square has been building stake

* Pershing and P&G mentioned in list of antitrust approvals

* P&G shares up 3.8 pct

(Adds company comment, antitrust approval)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jessica Wohl

NEW YORK, July 12 Activist investor William Ackman appears ready to shake up management at yet another major company, building a stake in the iconic U.S. household products company Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), a person familiar with the matter said.

Ackman's Pershing Square has been building a position in P&G for the last few weeks and may grow its stake further, said the source who was not permitted to speak publicly.

There was an indication of Ackman's interest in P&G in a regularly issued list of deals passing U.S. antitrust muster. Thursday's list, issued by the Federal Trade Commission, mentioned two Pershing entities in connection with P&G but gave no details.

Word that the well-known activist investor is now circling the company pushed its shares up more than 4 percent before the gains were pared slightly in later trading.

News of Ackman's stake comes just weeks after P&G Chairman and Chief Executive Bob McDonald frankly acknowledged that the company needs to do better as analysts have long criticized its high costs and the lack of popular new products.

The economic crisis has hit P&G, the maker of Tide laundry detergent, Gillette razors, and Pampers diapers, harder than some of its rivals like Colgate Palmolive (CL.N), analysts have said.

P&G's share price, which had been lagging for months, was up 3.8 percent to $63.73 in afternoon trading on Thursday.

"We welcome investment in our company," P&G spokesman Paul Fox said. "We are focused on creating shareholder value by executing on our plan to deliver top and bottom line growth through our $10 billion cost savings program, renewing our focus on innovation, pricing initiatives and improved execution, and reallocating resources to invest in the highest return opportunities."

For Ackman a play in P&G would mark one of the biggest activist campaigns ever for his $10 billion New York-based fund where he is known for taking big concentrated positions that often work out but sometimes fail. Through the first six months of the year, his fund gained roughly 2 percent as losses in retailer J.C. Penney (JCP.N) have weighed on returns.

At P&G, Ackman would be in the company of other big name investors including billionaire Warren Buffett whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) is one of the top five shareholders.

Ackman arrives on the scene of P&G fresh from several big victories where he was able to shake up management.

At Canadian Pacific (CP.TO), Canada's No.2 railroad, he recently won a proxy contest and helped install a new CEO. At J.C. Penney he was instrumental in attracting new management to the ailing retailer.

(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Tim Dobbyn)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com)(+617 856 4331)) Keywords: HEDGEFUNDS ACKMAN/PROCTER

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.